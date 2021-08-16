Corona claims 18 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE : Coronavirus has claimed 18 more lives while 1,006 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, the death toll due to the pandemic reached up to 11,345 and a total number of cases recorded 371,606 while 339,381 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, currently 20,880 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and 710 patients had been recovered.

The Health department conducted 21,463 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.45 million so far. Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 411,031 people had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 23,162,887 in the province.

Meanwhile, in view of increase in corona cases, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department secretary has issued special SOPs for various sectors. She said it was imperative that all the people over the age of 18 year be vaccinated immediately. By now, 339,381 patients have fully recovered and the number of active cases has risen to 20,880 in the province.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sara Aslam said people should wear masks, maintain six feet distance from each other and wash hands frequently to be safe from coronavirus.