BURGOS, Spain: Defending champion Primoz Roglic won the opening stage of cycling’s Vuelta a Espana on Saturday, a 7.1km individual time-trial raced around the city of Burgos in searing heat.

Slovenian Roglic was the last man of 184 riders down the start ramp and covered the rolling terrain in 8min 32sec, six seconds ahead of Alex Aranburu of Spain, who as an early starter had been in the lead for much of the afternoon.