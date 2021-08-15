PHF received Rs1 billion in three years

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has said that they received Rs1 billion in a span of three years.

He said that all the money had been spent on the players’ training and development. “Apart from foreign tours, the hockey team also had camps in the country. The junior team went to Australia and won a gold medal. And we have beaten India twice in the SAF Games,” he said.

“It’s true that we’re currently ranked 18th in the world, but if we had gone to the Pro League, we would not only have qualified for the Olympics, but our ranking would be seventh or eighth. And we would not have been fined,” he said.

Talking about the expenses of the president and the secretary, Khokhar said: “We do not get any salary. Olympian Asif Bajwa worked with Qasim Zia in the past. We only use PHF’s cars and get airfare. We don’t get anything else.

“We do not have qualified coaches. In future, if the federation gets money, foreign coaches will be brought,” he added.