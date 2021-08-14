Jinnah’s vision of a democratic welfare state

He struggled for the achievement of the sacred goal of Pakistan in a constitutional manner. The demand for the establishment of Pakistan was, therefore, a demand for the right of self-determination of the Muslims as a nation. For the achievement of this right, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah launched a constitutional and democratic movement. On September 21, 1945, Quaid-i-Azam responding to K Abdullah, an activist of Khaksar Movement, emphasised: "As regards the constitution of Pakistan, it is not for any individual or anybody, even for the matter of that for the All India Muslim League, to frame a constitution for Pakistan...the constitution can only be framed by the Millat, through its chosen representatives, which in modern language, is called the Constitution-making body and that body can only be formed when the boundaries of Pakistan have been defined."

In a broadcast speech to the people of the United States of America, which was recorded on February 26, 1948, he said, "The constitution of Pakistan has yet to be framed by the Pakistan’s Constituent Assembly. I do not know what the ultimate shape of this constitution is going to be, but I am sure that it will be of a democratic type, embodying the essential principles of Islam. Today, they are as applicable in actual life as they were 1300 years ago. Islam and its idealism have taught us democracy. It has taught us equality of man, justice, fair play to everybody. We are the inheritors of these glorious traditions and are fully alive to our responsibilities and obligations as framers of the future constitution of Pakistan. In any case Pakistan is not going to be a theocratic state to be ruled by priests with a divine mission. We have many non-Muslims, Hindus, Christians, and Parsees but they all are Pakistanis. They will enjoy the same rights and privileges as any other citizens and will play their rightful part in the affairs of Pakistan." He, on innumerable occasions, stated that Pakistan would not be a theocratic state.

On November 25, 1947, in an interview with the Egyptian journalists, Saleh Ashmawy and Qadar Hamza, Jinnah made it clear that the constitution of Pakistan "will be based on Islamic principles and tenets." Addressing the All India Muslim League (AIML) Council at Karachi on December 14 and 15, 1947, Jinnah said, "Pakistan is going to be a Muslim state based on Islamic ideals." On February 14, 1948, while addressing Shahi Darbar, Sibbi, Jinnah explained the concept of democracy in these words, "it is my belief that our salvation lies in following the golden rules of conduct set for us by our great lawgiver, the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (PBUH). Let us lay foundations of our democracy on the basis of truly Islamic ideals and principles. Our Almighty has taught us that our decision in the affairs of the State shall be guided by discussions and consultations." Some people believe that the famous speech of the Quaid-i-Azam on August 11, 1947, in the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan reveals his agenda to announce Pakistan as a Secular State in which he uttered, "You are free; you are free to go to your temples; you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the state." Supporters of the secular state say that it was a policy statement. The debate started, among the intelligentsia, one favouring a Secular State and the other a Religious State. If presumed that Jinnah was giving the policy statement of his government that Pakistan would be a secular state, can anyone define: Does one morsel make a dinner? Does one swallow make a summer? Its reply is No. Keeping the above statement of Jinnah in mind, I for once, tried to learn what he actually wanted to say about the form of government in Pakistan. I concluded that the afore-mentioned narrative of Jinnah is in accordance with the teachings of Islam and the Holy Quran. It has nothing to do with a Secular State. Jinnah had never stated and favoured either a Secular or a Theocratic State. He had always mentioned that the bases of Pakistan would be laid on democracy embodying all essential tenets of Islam. He made several such speeches about this on various occasions; to mention a few February 1943, February 1947 and June 9, 1947. One such speech, he made at Lyallpur (now Faisalabad) on November 18, 1942. He declared that the rights of minorities would be fully safeguarded by the Muslim state because it was an injunction from the highest authority namely Quran that minorities must be treated justly and fairly. The Quaid categorically stated in January 1948 that democracy based on Islamic principles would be the future of the country.

In an interview with Mr Peter Studdert of the daily Herald at London on April 5, 1946, Jinnah defined the boundaries of Pakistan as he conceived it. He denied that Pakistan was a religious state and thereby all non-Muslims would become aliens. He declared that Hindus, Sikhs and Christians would have the full right of citizenship. Furthermore, no attempt would be made to persuade them to change their faiths.

Jinnah had also cornered the capitalist society. On November 5, 1944, while addressing AIML Planning Committee at Delhi, Jinnah said, "It is not our purpose to make the rich richer and to accelerate the process of the accumulation of wealth in the hands of a few individuals. Our ideal should not be capitalistic but Islamic."

People also talk about the Presidential form of government. There is a document preserved in the National Archives of Pakistan. The document is handwritten. The writing seems to be of Jinnah. It says that he preferred the presidential form of government in Pakistan. The document does not bear any signature. Jinnah had never mentioned in his speeches, statements, messages, and letters such form of government in Pakistan. He always supported democracy. In a message to the newspaper, Muslim Views, Colombo on February 5, 1945, Jinnah asserted that Islam came into the world to establish democracy, peace and justice; to safeguard the rights of the oppressed.

From the above discussion, it is concluded that Quaid-i-Azam was determined, optimistic and convinced to make Pakistan a democratic and welfare state in the true sense of the word embodying all essential Islamic principles and ideals and teachings of the Holy Quran. I conclude this article on Quaid’s pledge, "My guiding principles will be justice and complete impartiality, and I am sure that with your support and cooperation. I can look forward to Pakistan becoming one of the greatest nations of the world."

