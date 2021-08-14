National songs that enthralled us

“Millat ka Pasban Hai Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” a song written by Mian Bashir Ahmed, a leading member of the All India Muslim League, and sung by Munawwar Sultana and Qadir Faridi in 1947 for Radio Pakistan Lahore, was a fitting tribute to the Father of the Nation.

In 74 years of Pakistan’s history, many beautiful songs were produced. On any national occasions, such songs are played on the streets of the country where people, especially youth dance and sing to these tunes which we have forgotten.

Pak sar zamin shad bad, the national anthem reminds us the sacrifices of people for this country and the mass migration of people at the time of partition. Composed by Ahmad G. Chhagla in 1949 and written by Hafeez Jalandhari in 1952, its harmonious tune is alone sufficient to leave any Pakistani in tears.

One more anthem (tarana) Chaand roshan chamakta sitara rahe, written by Shaukat Thanvi, attained more significance as it had the approval of our beloved Quaid. It was aired on Radio Pakistan after Jinnah’s address to the nation on August 14, 1947. Sung by Dilshad Begum, this song is a sincere prayer to see Pakistan rise and shine for ever when it says, “Ta qayamat yeh jhanda humaara rahe”.

Mehdi Hassan in 1962, in his enticing voice sang Yeh watan tumhara hai, and instilled passion into the nation to own this land. Mir-e-karwaan hum thay, rooh-e-karwaan tum ho. Hum to sirf unwaan thay, asal dastaan tum ho, was his message to the people of Pakistan to work for the prosperity of this country.

The songs sung during the 1965 war, Aye raah-e-haq kay shaheedo and Aye watan kay sajeele jawaano, by Naseem Begum and Madam Noor Jahan respectively, extended deep empathy towards our martyred soldiers and their families. The bravery and enthusiasm of each Pakistani to stand behind the army in times of war could not be better expressed than in Apni jaan nazar karon by Late Mehdi Hassan.

Chaand meri zameen and Aye watan pyare watan by Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and Aye nigar-e-watan tu salamat rahe (Habib Wali Muhammad) were the major hits, written by Jamiluddin Aali.

The 1970s was the era of Alamgir and Shahnaz Begum. Alamgir’s Allah ka inaam yeh azaad watan and Maaon ki dua poori hui, and Shahnaz Begum’s Sohni dharti Allah rakhe, Diya jalaye rakhna hai and Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan reflected love of these artists towards their motherland.

Singers from minority communities also give some great hits. Nerissa, Beena and Shabana Benjamin, popularly known as Benjamin sisters, stole the hearts of Pakistanis with a song Khayal rakhna. The sisters also teamed up with veteran singer Sajjad Ali to sing a heartwarming song Aye rooh-e-Quaid aaj k din hum tujh se wada kerte hain.

The first half of the ‘80s is incomplete without the mention of Muhammad Ifrahim’s Zameen ki godd rang se umang se bhari rahe and Amjad Hussain’s Tera Pakistan hai yeh mera Pakistan hai.

Another popular name of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s is Nayyara Noor, whose beautiful voice won hearts. Her song Watan ki mitti gawah rehna is one of the most beautiful compositions, while the song Iss parcham kay saye talay hum ek hain, gives the message of unity among all people of Pakistan.

The magnificent pop duo of Nazia and Zohaib Hassan paid tribute to their motherland in their album ‘Hotline’ that was released in 1987. Dharti humari hai, asmaan humara hai .

The year 1987 was also the year of late Junaid Jamshed, when his band “Vital Signs” gained fame with a beautifully composed song Dil dil Pakistan. The song was produced by Shoaib Mansoor and Rohail Hyatt’s music turned it into a “pop national anthem.”

Hum hain Pakistani, Tera karam maula and Qasam uss waqt ki, were three other musical sensations by the beloved JJ, on PTV back in the 1990s.

Enter and exit the ’90s with Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s, Mera paigham Pakistan is one of the few songs having enchanting lyrics and captivating melody. No other expression and no other voice could have defined the vision of Iqbal and hard work of the Quaid better than Nida Quaid ki hai, Iqbal ka ilham Pakistan.

Some other super hits were by the band Junoon such as, Hai jazba junoon tu himmat na haar and Junoon se aur ishq se, which hit the right chords of patriotism.

Haroon Rashid and Faakhir Mehmood teamed up as a band in the late 90’s. Their joint venture gave us Aye jawan, a national song that is in everyone’s heart. Later, the two singers were separated but succeeded in giving back to back smashing songs, such as Tere bina dil na lagay by Faakhir and Dil se main ne dekha Pakistan by Haroon.

The third generation of Pakistan was welcomed by many new singers who instilled nationalism in the hearts of people with their enthralling music. Ahmed Jahanzeb’s Pakistan humari jaan, Atif Aslam and Strings’ collaboration presenting Ab khud kuch karna paray ga, Strings’ original Main to dekhon ga, Ali Zafar’s Urainge, and Jal’s Tu qadam barhaye ja are expressions of devotion to change the fate of Pakistan.

In 2017, Haroon Rashid remade his chartbuster song Dil se mainay dekha Pakistan.

Whether it’s old national anthems or the new-age revolutionary music, Pakistanis are a music loving nation. A video which recently went viral on social media, where children in some northern parts of Pakistan were standing like a military band, playing music by using ghee tins, water bottles and other household utensils that

could produce some musical sounds with small twigs, and singing Aao bacho sair karaen tum ko Pakistan ki, simply sends optimism across that the spirit of patriotism is still there. And why not, the love for this country is in our blood. No one can steal it from us.

Pakistan Zindabad.