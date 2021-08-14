Fourteen things to do on the 14th of August

As a nation, we celebrate 14 August this day with great zeal albeit part of our youth celebrates this day may be objected. One may wonder what would be left if we cut off noisy-motor-biking, one-wheeling and cracker bursting, a lot can be done. This piece of writing attempts to offer a potential “what to do” list on this very auspicious day for both; amateurs and grownups of our society.

It all begins with a prayer: First of all, no matter what you believe about your present state of affairs, thank God for this day. Remember all those who gave their lives for the freedom we have today. Our founding fathers, freedom fighters, soldiers and all those who were killed in the events of communal violence must be in our prayers. Don’t forget to remember this very reason why we recall the 14th of August every year.

Being at home: As a young Pakistani, you may plan a couple of activities at home. For example, hoisting the national flag, listening to your favourite patriotic playlist, watching some patriotic movies like “Jinnah” or a documentary on Pakistan’s freedom by BBC. Can you name any ten leaders who fought for a separate homeland for us?

Social activities: Independence Day can be planned in several ways. It may range from engaging in a friendly quiz on partition years, organising patriotic road trips, having an Independence Day tournament or a bicycle rally, and a plantation drive. One of the most significant social rituals could be visiting the graves of martyrs who lost their lives for our freedom. Be proud to visit the family of a soldier who sacrificed his life for the safety and protection of our homeland. Another soulful activity on this occasion would be sharing food with poor and needy people. If you are living in a hostel or away from your home, you can plan a get together with friends coming from different communities, geographic and ethnic origins. You can also invite your friends over dinner. There, you may also like to offer them a flag cake for the celebration of the day.

Givenness: Independence day demands us to help out someone. It’s not always giving money. You may visit to assist in an orphanage or a nearby hospital or may help an old lady crossing the road. You can also buy course books or donate your used books to underprivileged children. Borrowing the words of late American President John F. Kennedy, “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

Reflect on the rationale of Pakistan: Spare some moments to reflect on the purpose behind the creation of Pakistan and the ways to materialise those ends. Why Mr Jinnah struggled for a separate homeland can be best understood by looking into his speeches. Some excerpts in the following passages offer the crux of why our founding fathers really wanted to achieve Pakistan for us. The most quoted speech of Mr Jinnah is the one he delivered on August 11, 1947. One must try to give it a go on the occasion of Independence Day.

Read your constitution: The majority of us might have heard about the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan but how many of us have actually read it. Independence Day offers us ample time and opportunity to read what our state has promised to us and then reflect on what is delivered and what isn’t? If you are living in the capital, you may arrange a visit to the parliament of Pakistan where the monumental constitutional history of Pakistan is preserved in the pictorial form. A pocket size copy of the 1973 Constitution is readily available there for visitors. Don’t forget to grab one.

Know the job of your state: Remind yourself that Mr Jinnah was an ardent supporter of the secular state and republican form of government. In his own words, “...first duty of a government is to maintain law and order so that the life, property and religious beliefs of its subjects are fully protected by the state.” Likewise, he vividly pointed out: “... if we want to make this great State of Pakistan happy and prosperous, we should wholly and solely concentrate on the well-being of the people, and especially of the masses and the poor...” When demanding rights, remind yourself about your responsibilities towards the state too. Never forget that duties follow rights always!

Making your government accountable: Take in point any thriving and prosperous state in today’s world, it must be rooted in the principle of justice and fair play. Considering the value of this moral principle, Mr Jinnah promised, “I shall always be guided by the principles of justice and fair play without any, as is put in the political language, prejudice or ill-will, in other words, partiality or favouritism. My guiding principle will be justice and complete impartiality....” Wherever and whatsoever position you carry, remind yourself of doing justice and striking fair play.

Identify yourself: Ask yourself who are you? The idea of modern nation-state demands not only group identity, social coherence but also strong affiliation to the state. Mr Jinnah was aware of the fact that a nation can never be united until its different constituting parts consider themselves as one whole. That’s why he stressed on the need for national unity in these words: “If you change your past and work together in a spirit that every one of you, no matter to what community he belongs, no matter what relations he had with you in the past, no matter what is his colour, caste or creed, is first, second and last a citizen of this State with equal rights, privileges, and obligations, there will be on end to the progress you will make.”

Sink in Pakistaniyat: At the time of its partition, India was divided into different groups and factions on a number of grounds like caste, religion, race, class, etc. British government exploited these divisions in its own favour and practiced the ‘divide and rule’ tactic to prolong its colonial rule. After independence, other than one national political identity-Pakistani, Mr Jinnah attempted abolishing all other aspects of political identity, in turn, reducing other types of identities to the personal level. For example, he asserted that “you may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the State... We are starting with this fundamental principle that we are all citizens and equal citizens of one State.” Ask yourself, where do you stand against this pretext?

Making sense of Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan in a nutshell? Being an empiricist, Jinnah defined Pakistan geographically. For him, Pakistan would be a democracy. Economically, he was inclined towards Islamic socialism. Therefore, Pakistan is a territorial state, it’s a republic that traces its roots in the Islamic social welfare system. The idea of independence will remain meaningless until and unless our state puts Jinnah’s vision into practice. The only way and the right way is constitutional democracy which ensures good governance, human rights, economic prosperity, social justice, and good external relations.

A bending back: Empirically, the foregoing attributes of the Muslim homeland envisaged by Mr Jinnah didn’t translate into reality. The political history of Pakistan is well recorded, if not wide open, to be explored by any keen student to figure out why the gap emerged between our ideals and practices. Perhaps, a good starting point would be to unearth the role of some powerful individuals, who, for their own ulterior political motives, diverted Pakistan from the path of a secular and constitutional state and soured Mr Jinnah’s dream of the social welfare state.

Your resolve: Potentially, you may promise yourself to renounce all other types of your identities overlapping with your national identity and take pride to be a Pakistani only. Stay committed to contribute in the protection and prosperity of your country and the wellbeing of your countrymen. Cherish the political ideals and values our founding fathers envisaged for us. Always give your best to your state and society and never engage in any activity that goes against the values and vital interests of Pakistan, be it tax evading or conspiring against democracy or engaging in social evil like corruption, nepotism, bribery and injustice.

Finally, the national anthem: Being a Pakistani, you have the right to know the national anthem and its translation. It’s full of meanings and passion. Its tune and melody is soulful. It offers a glimpse into both the vision and goal our founding fathers set for us. Enjoy your independence day.

Pakistan Zindabad!

-The writer teaches international relations at Iqra University, Islamabad.

He can be accessed at: [email protected]