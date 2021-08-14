Government asked to fill vacant positions in Pesco’s Chitral office

CHITRAL: The local politicians here on Friday asked the government to fill the vacant positions at the Pesco office in Chitral to facilitate the power consumers.

Talking to reporters, Hakim Mujeebullah and Naveed Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami, Alamzeb Advocate and Qazi Faisal of Pakistan People’s Party, Ziaur Rahman and Nazir Ahmad of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Qazi Nasim of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam said that Chital had 22,000 power consumers, but the Pesco lacked the required number of employees to cater to the needs of the local population.

They maintained that many positions had been lying vacant at the Pesco office in Chitral, but the authorities concerned were dragging their feet to fill the vacant posts to facilitate the power consumers.

The politicians said that 15 positions of meter readers, 42 of linemen and 11 posts of bill distributors had been lying vacant at the Chital office of Pesco since long, but the government was least bothered to hire the required staff.

They said that the local people were suffering due to the shortage of the staff as they received electricity bills late and had to pay the fine.

They said that the shortage of linemen was also affecting the consumers as the faults could not be removed on time.

Member National Assembly Abdul Akbar Chitrali, they said, had raised the issue in the National Assembly in 2018 and the minister concerned had promised to fill the positions, but to no avail.

They asked the government to fill the positions at the earliest to facilitate the power consumers in Chitral.