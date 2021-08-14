LHC directs jail authorities to end VIP culture

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the jail authorities to eliminate VIP culture and directed them to shift the diseased prisoners to hospitals as it observed that jail authorities are bound to protect the rights of every prisoner with the same dedication which they show in case of a VIP.

Justice Sohail Nasir made these remarks in a petition filed by an under-trial prisoner questioning the delay of two weeks in his shifting from the District Jail Jhelum to hospital. On being summoned, the prison authorities assured the court that in the future, such issues shall be finalised within three days.