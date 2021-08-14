No room for anti-state rhetoric in country: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said there was no room for anti-state rhetoric in Pakistan and in the current situation, negative politics was against the national interest. Under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, the Punjab government was continuing the journey of public service with sincerity, he said in a statement here Friday. He said the opposition had no agenda for people as the disappointed elements were only misleading the nation.

He said that people wanted to see the country moving forward instead of negative politics. Unfortunately, the opposition had put national interest behind them. The intentions of these elements to obstruct the development journey would not succeed, he added.

GREETS NATION: The chief minister congratulated the nation on the Independence Day. In his message, the CM said, “The Independence Day is an opportunity to thank Allah, The Almighty, for bestowing the Muslims of the sub-continent with a blessing in the shape of Pakistan.

The homeland is the reward of sacrifices of hundreds and thousands of martyrs.” The CM expressed solidarity with the people of IIOJK and asserted that no power on the earth could separate Kashmiris from Pakistan.

WHEELIE: The chief minister ordered effective measures to prevent wheelie doing on the Independence Day. In a statement, the CM ordered crackdown on wheelie-doers, saying that the activity could not be allowed to endanger one’s life and the lives of others.