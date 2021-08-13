Work on Rs4.9b remodelling project to begin soon

Islamabad: The commuters moving between twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will experience reshaped, widened, and rehabilitated I J Principal Road within the next 18 months.

The National Logistic Cell (NLC) that has been awarded Rs4.9 billion contract of the mega project of rehabilitation and widening of the 10 kilometres long IJ Principal Road from Faizabad to Peshawar Morr, has also mobilised the machinery while establishing their site office. The rehabilitation of the main road which serves as main artery for commuters who move between twin cities to reach their work places.

The project involves rehabilitation of the existing IJ Principal Road which would also be widened to four lanes on both sides The design consultant of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned two flyovers at the intersection of 9th Avenue and IJ Principal Road and intersection of Faqir Appi Road near sector I-11,

The commuters, however, would experience problems during the construction in the next one and half years. An official associated with the project, however, said that the diversion plan is being planned as the contractor provides a methodology as from where the work would start.

The existing I J Principal Road which consists of two lanes on both sides was constructed about 18 years ago but due to the bulk of all kinds of traffic mainly heavy transport, the condition of the road started deteriorating. Many over one foot deep ditches have appeared at various places thus resulting in traffic jams , particularly at peak hours. In recent years, the CDA from its own resources carried out maintenance and repair work but required results could not be achieved.

The rehabilitation of the I J Principal Road is one of various development projects which the CDA plans to undertake from its Rs40 billion development allocated for the fiscal year 2020-21. “We hope to accomplish the task even before the time frame and there will be no problem in availability of funds,” the CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed said.