Doha talks conclude with call for accelerated peace process

DUBAI: Envoys from the US, China and other states on Thursday called for an accelerated peace process for Afghanistan as a “matter of great urgency” and for an immediate halt to attacks on provincial capitals and cities in Afghanistan. A statement issued following talks in Qatar, where envoys met with Afghan government negotiators and Taliban representatives, also reaffirmed that foreign capitals would not recognise any government in Afghanistan “imposed through the use of military force”.

The statement called for a halt to violence and attacks immediately in and against provincial capitals and other cities, and urged both sides to take steps to reach a political settlement and comprehensive ceasefire as quickly as possible. Participants in the Doha talks, which also included Pakistan, the United Nations and the European Union, committed to reconstruction assistance once a “viable” political settlement is reached, the statement added.