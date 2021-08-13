UET inks MoU on students placement

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore signed an MoU with Schlumberger Seaco INC (Pakistan Branch) and Dowell Schlumberger (Western) SA for student placements, professional skills development courses and health, safety, and environmental awareness campaigns.

According to a press release, Schlumberger will facilitate the UET students in enhancing their professional skills with industrial placements and workshops. Both parties will make efforts to minimise the industry-academia gap by enhancing industrial trainings, market/industry needs analysis and ensuring effective communication. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar and Managing Director Schlumberger, Pakistan & Yemen Mr Zaurayze Tarique signed the document on behalf of their respective organisations.