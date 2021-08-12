SHC CJ declines again to be ad hoc SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali Sheikh has declined again to be ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court. Sources revealed Wednesday that Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh has conveyed to the Judicial Commission that he has come to know through media reports that it has again approved his nomination as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan had recommended the elevation of Sindhi High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court, subject to his consent, for a period of one year amid a widespread protest by the Pakistan Bar Council and bar associations. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umer Ata Bandial, Law Minister Farogh Naseem, and Attorney-General Khalid Javed had supported the appointment of Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court as an ad hoc Judge of the Supreme Court.

Similarly, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan and Pakistan Bar Council representative Akhtar Hussain had opposed the approval.