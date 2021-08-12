Expenditures of Lahore, Faisalabad police: PIC directs Punjab ombudsman, CMIT to conduct probe

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission (PIC) under the head of probe into criminal cases has issued directions for the Punjab ombudsman and the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) to investigate the blatant difference between the expenditures of the Lahore Police and the Faisalabad Police.

The commission has also ordered the Punjab IGP to conduct investigations into the matter. The public information officer, Central Police Office, submitted a written reply of the AIG Legal to the commission, saying that the expenditures of the Lahore Police and the Faisalabad Police for investigations into criminal cases have already been made public.

It is beyond the authority of the commission to order an inquiry in this case. So the complainant should submit an application to the Punjab IGP for an enquiry into this case. According to Section 6(1) of the Right to Information Act, if there is any corruption or fraud in the documents made public, the commission can issue directions for making public the inquiry conducted by government institutions.