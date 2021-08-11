22 schemes worth Rs2,000m approved

MULTAN: Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Tuesday said 22 development schemes worth Rs 2,000 million had been approved after a thorough scrutiny and ordered departments concerned to ensure their in time completion. Presiding over a meeting to review pace of progress on the development initiatives, the commissioner said that contractors who had earned good reputation would be allotted the new schemes. He said eight school education schemes, 13 health schemes and 47 water supply schemes were under execution at a fast pace. Director development Waqas Khakwani informed the meeting that Multan beautification project and the Grass Mandi underpass project would be completed soon. The commissioner ordered that schemes be completed in time so that the facilities be handed over to the departments concerned to start benefiting people at earliest.