Blame game

This refers to the news report ‘Terrorist havens at Pak-Afghan border source of instability: Pentagon’ (August 10). Once again, the US has started blaming Pakistan for the recent uptick in violence in Afghanistan. In reality, what is happening in our neighbouring country is the direct result of America’s hasty decisions. It can never be forgotten that other Muslim-majority states like Iraq and Libya which saw military interventions by the US faced the same volatile situation. What US leaders feel for citizens of these countries was clearly reflected by the statement of the former US ambassador to the UN, Madeleine Albright, who has been reported to have said that the deaths of half a million children in Iraq due to the US-imposed sanctions were “worth it”.

If the US really wanted peace in Afghanistan, it would have started the peace process when it had stronger presence in the country. However, it chose to get out of the war-torn country as quickly as possible. Many political experts are of the opinion that the US hopes to enter Pakistan in order to help its ally, India, grow stronger, and this will be done to develop a solid front against China. At present, the presence of Pakistan, a strong ally of China, is a big hurdle for the world superpower.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi