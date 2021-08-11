Lahore Qalandars plan to hold hockey league in Karachi

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana held a meeting the other day with PHF Coordinator and Secretary Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) Haider Hussain and discussed ways to find talented young hockey players and train them, KHA said in a press release on Monday.

During the meeting, it was decided that Qalanders would organise a hockey league when Covid-19 situation was under control.

The Qalandars CEO said they wanted the hockey players to be popular like cricketers.

“Our intention is to promote the national game under the PHF Vision,” Haider said.

He further said that open trials would be held in Karachi for selecting talented players for the league.

He said that teams would be named after such areas as Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi, Malir, Nazimabad, PECHS, and Lyari which, however, could have players from anywhere in Pakistan.

The KHA secretary disclosed that the talented players would be sent to such countries as Australia and Holland for traning. He added the players would be given stipend. “We will provide all sorts of facilities to the players,” he added.

Haider said they had planned to start construction of a 30-room hostelat the KHA Sports Complex soon.

A blue astro turf is expected to be laid by the end of the year at KHA complex.