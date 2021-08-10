Buzdar, Sarwar apprise Imran of Punjab govt’s performance

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held separate meetings with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar at the Governor’s House here.

Both apprised the PM of the performance of the Punjab government and discussed issues like law and order, health, provision of clean drinking water, education and others. Chaudhry Sarwar announced convening the Overseas Pakistanis Convention at the Governor’s House to which foreign investors will also be invited.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of the governor for launching more than 1500 new projects under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for provision of clean drinking water to people.

Usman Buzdar, Law Minister Raja Basharat, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Chairman Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed and Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Board's member Rabia Zia and others were present.

During the meeting, Imran appreciated the projects of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and the steps taken by the governor to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis. Talking to the media after the meeting, Sarwar said all departments concerned including federal and Punjab governments are on the same page for providing clean drinking water to the people of Punjab and “InshaAllah, we will ensure the provision of all basic amenities including clean drinking water to people as promised”. He said with the support of NGOs and without any government fund, “we will provide safe drinking water to the same number ofpeople as the number of beneficiaries achieved by the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority”.