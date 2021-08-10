‘Biden not changing US withdrawal plan from Afghanistan’

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and his advisers are not changing plans to complete the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan by this month’s end, despite the Taliban capture on Sunday of Kunduz, a crucial northern commercial hub, and then breaking through in two other regional capitals, The New York Times reported.

Biden had been briefed on the developments Sunday, according to a White House official, and aides were in contact with the American Embassy in Kabul, the newspaper said, citing a senior administration official.

Senior Pentagon officials were also reported to have been on phone calls about the Taliban’s advances. Despite that, the senior administration official said that Biden was not changing course on the troop pullout.

Over the course of the past week, Taliban fighters have swiftly moved to retake cities around Afghanistan. But administration officials have publicly continued to hold out hope that Afghan forces have the resources and ability to fight back, while at the same time negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban that seems more unlikely by the hour.

In Kabul, the US Embassy issued a statement condemning the "unlawful" seizure of Afghan cities, and called for a ceasefire. "These Taliban actions to forcibly impose its rule are unacceptable and contradict its claim to support a negotiated settlement in the Doha peace process, the statement said.

"They demonstrate wanton disregard for the welfare and rights of civilians and will worsen this country’s humanitarian crisis. We call for the Taliban to agree to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and to engage fully in peace negotiations to end the suffering of the Afghan people and pave the way for an inclusive political settlement that benefits all Afghans and ensures that Afghanistan does not again serve as a safe haven for terrorists.”

The president made clear: After 20 years at war, it’s time for American troops to come home,” Ms Psaki said. “He also feels and has stated that the Afghan government and the Afghan National Defense Forces have the training, equipment and numbers to prevail, and now is the moment for the leadership and the will in the face of the Taliban’s aggression and violence.