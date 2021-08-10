Quetta attack

Pakistan has had a long-term problem on its hands. Periodic unrest in Balochistan and its capital Quetta has claimed far too many lives already. On Sunday, more were lost in two incidents involving explosives in high-profile areas, including one near Serena Hotel in the city. Two policemen and one civilian lost their lives in the incident, while at least 20 other persons were injured. The BLA has claimed responsibility for the incident near Serena which was carried out using vehicles on which expensive devices had been placed. This mode of terrorism has been used before in Quetta and other places. It is not insignificant that the blasts come on August 8, the anniversary of the tragic day in 2016 when at least 70 people including 54 lawyers were killed in Quetta by suicide bombing.

The problems of Balochistan have been left to simmer for far too long. As a result, they have become more complicated and difficult to resolve. It is also important that Pakistan deal with the problem immediately, given that the unrest currently rocking Afghanistan could so easily spill over into Balochistan. Pakistan has long maintained that India and Afghanistan provide aid and shelter to militants who carry out attacks in our country. That belief was given some weight with the capture of Kulbhushan Jhadav. With rising uncertainty, it is essential to understand that the cancer of violence that infects the region can only be defeated if all governments work together. For this, a comprehensive strategy is needed to neutralise all militant groups.

The peaceful solution to the issues in Balochistan is a dialogue with parties and stakeholders that are amenable to a conversation. This can only happen if there is a commitment to a political solution to the Balochistan problem. Other attempts have failed, leading only to greater disquiet in the province where many say they live under fear. Now with groups in Balochistan threatening not to celebrate Independence Day, it is crucial to bring the province back into the mainstream of the country. Past governments have shown little appetite for addressing the legitimate grievances of the Baloch, leading disaffected segments of Baloch society into the hands of those who only spell trouble. In this regard, the PTI government had recently taken an encouraging first step towards an agenda for talks with Baloch nationalist leaders in the hope of bringing peace to the province. More progress on this front could bring some much-needed relief to the people of Balochistan.