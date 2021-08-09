Kohat police finalises Muharram security plan

PESHAWAR: A fool-proof security plan has been devised for maintenance of peace in Kohat during Muharram-ul-Harram and security has been tightened in the city, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The monitoring of the security of Masajid, imambarghs and other sensitive spots has also been tightened and 2500 police personnel would be deployed for strengthening security and timely response.

Similarly, the Rapid Response and Quick Response contingents of Elite Force have also been activated.

Patrolling across the district has been beefed up and checking on various highways including inter-district and local roads also increased.

Similarly, a search and strike operation is also launched to review the data of those living in hotels, inns, commercial residential buildings, guest houses and rented houses in the district.

For maintenance of peace during Muharram and combating any uncertain situation, the district administration Kohat has banned the display of arms, pillion ridding, wall-chalking, and distribution of provocative material and use of load speaker.