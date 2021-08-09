IBA Sukkur harassment case: FIA exonerates deputy director HR from wrongdoing

SUKKUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Wing exonerated Deputy Director Human Resources, IBA University Sukkur, Hussain Siddiqui from any wrongdoing in a video scandal, in which two female students of the university levelled sexual harassment against the administration.

In April 2020, two female students of IBA Sukkur University, Bakhtawar Soomro and Isha Balouch, had initially accused the university administration and some members of the faculty of sexually harassing them. They alleged the warden of the university girls’ hostel, some professors, head of departments and even security guards were involved in this heinous crime.

In a video that turned viral, they alleged that students were forced to establish intimate relationship with their professors to pass exams and get better grades. Later, under duress from the university administration, Bakhtawar Soomro retracted from her earlier stance and accused Siddiqui instead.

However, in a turn of events, Bakhtawar Soomro once again blamed the university administration in a press conference. She announced that she was coerced and threatened by the university’s investigation committee in connivance of SSP Sukkur Irfan Sammo to nominate Hussain Siddiqui, Deputy Director HR, in the case. She categorically stated that Siddiqui, who was the son of former VC of IBA Sukkur, had nothing to do with any of this.

Meanwhile, the university administration lodged a complaint against Siddiqui for harassment, suspended him from the post of Deputy Director IBA Sukkur and also evicted his widowed mother from their house in the teachers’ colony, on the report of university’s investigation committee. The FIA inquiry officer, Faseeh Rehman Haris, exonerated Siddiqui of any wrongdoing as to his involvement in the scandal. During the course of investigations, several accused were cross examined, besides the students and forensic analysis of the digital equipment was also conducted to reach the logical conclusion.