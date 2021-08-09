 
close
Mon Aug 09, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 9, 2021

Wapda beat Army in I-Cup Hockey

Sports

 
August 9, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Rana Wahid scored a brace as Wapda beat Army 2-1 in the MPCL Independence Cup Hockey Tournament at the Ayub Park Hockey Ground here on the opening day Sunday.

Wahid scored the opener for Wapda with Arslan making it 1-1 in the third quarter. Wahid again struck in the fourth quarter to take the game away from Army.

Latest News

More From Sports