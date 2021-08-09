‘Coach’s lack of focus hurt Arshad’s performance’

KARACHI: It was not that Arshad Nadeem missed the Olympic medal. It was his coach who did not help him win due to his carelessness at crucial moments.

A senior official of Pakistan’s contingent present on the field during the final told this scribe that Arshad’s coach was busy doing irrelevant things.

“I was there and witnessed everything that happened here during the final. If anyone is responsible for the failure of Arshad, it is his coach,” said the official.

He added that during the finals the coach was busy talking on telephone from time to time. “The coach should have concentrated on his athlete.

“We all [officials] witnessed that when it was Arshad’s turn for the last and final throw and he was preparing on the side, the clock had started and when no athlete approached for the throw then an official on the field went up to Arshad and told him that it was his turn.

“Almost 35 to 40 seconds out of 60 had already passed when Arshad reached his run up point and therefore completed his throw in a hurry,” said the official.

He added that the coach did not even know that it was Arshad’s turn. “How can we expect good results when we have such coaches!” said the official. “We lost a golden opportunity of winning an Olympic medal,” he added.