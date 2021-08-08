 
Sun Aug 08, 2021
August 8, 2021

Ex-law minister Wasi Zafar dies

Top Story

 
August 8, 2021

JARANWALA: Former federal law minister Ch Wasi Zafar has died. His funeral prayers will be offered today (Sunday) at 11am at his village chak no 562GB here.

He was a renowned lawyer and was elected as MNA/MPA four times from the abovementioned area. He also remained officer-bearer of the high court bar association. Ch Wasi Zafar was the brother of Gen Zaki Zafar (retd) and Dr Rafi. He was the father of advocates Waqar Wasi, Umair Wasi and Fariha Amer.

