ICT police cricket team wins T-20

Islamabad : ICT police cricket team beat Shalimar Cricket Academy (SCA) by 10 runs. A T-20 friendly match was played here at police HQs cricket ground on the special direction of IGP.

The SSP (Logistics) Umer Khan was the chief guest. Ayub Awan, captain of ICT police cricket team won the toss and elected to bat first. ICT Police team scored 160 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Muntazir Mehdi scored 52 run,s while Ayub Awan scored 45 runs. Ahmad grabbed 5 wickets for SCA. In reply SCA managed to score 150 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

Jabar and Ahmad scored 45 and 40 runs, respectively. Waheed and Noman Shafique took 3 wickets each. SSP (Logistics) Umer Khan said that the sports activities have been started in ICT police on the special direction of IGP. He praised the efforts of Sports officer and his team on the occasion.