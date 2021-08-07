XEN reprimanded over poor performance

MULTAN: South Punjab Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chatha Friday visited Rajanpur and inspected development work and reprimanded an XEN and other officials for their poor performance. The secretary asked the officials to improve their efficiency and ensure on time completion of ongoing upligt schemes in Rajanpur in a transparent way. He asked them to conduct field visits and try to resolve people problems. The secretary asked officials concerned to complete the uplift schemes by September 30.

He said the government was making utmost efforts to facilitate the masses in every way.

FIA detains FOUR

accused: The Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Cell Friday arrested four accused for their involvement in harassing, capturing objectionable pictures and blackmailing people by posting videos on social media. The FIA team arrested accused Tahir Mehmood of Bahawalnagar over sexually harassing and blackmailing a student of Bahawalpur Islamia University, accused Sajjid Hussein and Muhammad Humza, of Khangarh, Multan, for child pornography of Zuhrain Haider, 16, who died in March 2021 and accused M Sajjad of Sargodha for sexually abusing and uploading objectionable pictures of a victim.