PML-N says Sharif will return when he’s well

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday hit out at “playing politics on a three-time prime minister’s life” and insisted Nawaz Sharif would return when he was healthy as government quarters celebrated the former premier’s UK visa predicament.

Various senior party members, including president Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ataullah Tarar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Azma Bukhari spoke out against government ministers, who passed gleeful remarks after the PML-N supremo’s application to extend his visa in the UK on medical grounds was turned down by the Home Office a day earlier.

A series of tweets posted by Shahbaz Sharif’s office decried ministers’ statements “emanating from political hatred” which “are against the dignity of Pakistan”. Shahbaz said playing politics on the life of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif was “insensitive and inhumane”.

He urged the government to be sensible, adding that the “defamation” of an individual “just for the sake of politics is bringing Pakistan into disrepute”. He then said the decision to send Nawaz Sharif to London was made by the Imran Khan government.

“Nawaz Sharif cannot be treated in Pakistan. This decision was also taken by the government’s [medical] board.” Nawaz Sharif’s treatment and stay in London will be determined by doctors, Shahbaz said, adding: “When the doctors give permission, Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan.”

He also added an appeal had been filed keeping in view of the legal requirements. “Until the appeal is decided, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif can legally stay in London.”

Maryam Nawaz tweeted that the “jumping” of government officials “from top to bottom” was a sign of “how badly Nawaz Sharif is on their nerves”. “This fake government, which has lost its mind to Nawaz Sharif, knows that by the grace of Allah, Nawaz Sharif is not only the present of Pakistan but also its future, God willing.” She added in the case of Nawaz Sharif, “they can clearly see their defeat written on the wall”.

Earlier, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry mocked Nawaz Sharif on the rejection of his application. Using his Twitter handle, tagging a tweet by Marriyum Aurangzeb, he asked if Nawaz Sharif had “any self respect and honour”. PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill tweeted: “Shame on you. It’s not your history to feel ashamed. On the brutal plunder of the country’s wealth; on the punishment of corruption; when the daughter’s forgery was exposed. Perhaps when the very country where you stashed your stolen wealth denies your visa.”

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the United Kingdom’s refusal had made the PML-N leadership “lose sleep”. Habib said Nawaz Sharif, who was a declared fugitive and absconder, had been living in the United Kingdom with an expired Pakistani passport. “You (Nawaz) have eaten enough pizzas and watched polo matches in London, besides having many cups of coffees and visits to Hyde Park. Now, it is time for you to return home,” the minister said.