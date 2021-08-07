Rawalpindi Ring Road scam: ACE comments sought on ex-commissioner’s bail plea

LAHORE An anti-corruption court on Friday sought comments from Anti-Corruption Establishment on a bail application moved by Rawalpindi Former Commissioner Capt (retd) M Mahmood, an accused in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

The court directed the ACE to submit arguments in this regard by August 31. The former commissioner is among the accused of involvement in the Ring Road scam. The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused on their involvement in the Ring Road scam after a detailed inquiry. It was alleged that the accused were guilty of corruption and they misused their authority. They illegally changed the design of the project to add new interchanges and length of the road was increased from 22 km to 68 km.