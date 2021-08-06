Ironsmith shot dead by armed motorcyclists

SUKKUR: Armed assailants riding on motorcycle shot dead an ironsmith at Pad Eidan main bazar in district Naushahro Feroze. The ironsmith identified as Hasnain Arain was sitting at his iron store when the two armed motorcyclists approached nearby and sprayed the store with bullets. Hasnain was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to Rural Health Centre, Pad Eidan.