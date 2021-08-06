Jillanis, PPP at loggerheads over slot of CM’s adviser; Party prefers Wasans over Jillanis

SUKKUR: Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and his family, particularly his daughter Nafisa Shah, has expressed serious concerns over the PPP’s decision of giving preference to their rival political family of Wasans, by inducting him as adviser to chief minister Sindh.

Sources said that Jillani House Khairpur was perturbed over the decision of inducting unelected politician Manzoor Hussain Wasan as Adviser to CM Sindh by ignoring Syed Asad Ali Shah, son of Syed Qaim Ali Shah. The father and daughter duo conveyed their grievances to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for disregarding their family and added that Nawab Wasan of the Wasan Family was already enjoying the perks of political assistant to CM Sindh.