Aligning research with SDGs discussed

LAHORE:A workshop on Aligning Academic Research with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday.

The workshop organised by the GCU’s Sustainable Development Study Centre (SDSC) and Environment Protection Society (EPS) was attended by faculty members from different academic departments of the university. In his key note address on “SDGs and their relevance for older persons'”, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi emphasised on the importance of integration of SDGs in academic research.