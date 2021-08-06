Modi leaves Hitler behind in barbarism in Kashmir: governor

LAHORE:Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surpassed Hitler in the barbarism and massacre of innocent Kashmiris. Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the day is not far off when Kashmir will be free from Indian occupation; these views were expressed by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar while addressing a rally in connection with ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ at Governor’s House on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar led the rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It is pertinent to mention here that two years ago, India imposed a lockdown in the valley and scrapped Article 370.

Several provincial ministers and a large number of activists participated in the rally and chanted slogans against Indian terrorism and Narendra Modi. According to the details, Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Dr Akhtar Malik, Khayal Ahmad Castro, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Advisor to Governor Punjab on Youth Affairs Ans Aslam Daula, Political Secretary to Governor Punjab Mian Kashif Iqbal, PTI Central Member Mian Waheed Ahmad and former spokesperson Punjab Raja Asad Iqbal participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally and talking to the media, Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the ambassador of Kashmir in the world. He also appreciated the efforts of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan's ambassadors around the world and overseas Pakistanis who have raised their voices for the liberation of IIOJK as well as against Indian terrorism. He said that the regional peace is possible only if the Kashmir issue is resolved as per the UN resolutions.

Sarwar said that there is no doubt that all political and religious parties and 22 crore Pakistanis stand with their Kashmiri brethren and will not spare any sacrifice for the liberation of IIOJK, he added.

Governor Punjab said that Indian forces are indulging in the world's biggest terrorism in Kashmir, adding that 96,000 Kashmiris have been martyred due to Indian terrorism. 22,000 Kashmiri women have become widows whereas Indian forces have killed 7187 detained Kashmiris.

Provincial Ministers Dr Akhtar Malik, Hasnain Jahanian Gardezi and Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that every Pakistani is with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The provincial ministers further said that Indian terrorism in Kashmir is highly condemnable. International bodies including the United Nations should take immediate notice of Indian terrorism and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions, they reiterated.