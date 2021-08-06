Justice Shahzad appointed ATC judge

LAHORE:Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan has been appointed a judge of Anti-Terrorism Court at Principal Seat and also the administrative judge under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 for the province of Punjab with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by Home Department, the Punjab government after consultations with the honourable chief justice of Lahore High appointed Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad to a judge of Anti-Terrorism Court at Principal Seat and also the administrative judge.