Abduction victims record statements before police

LAHORE:The four abduction victim girls of Hanjarwal have recorded their statements to the police. The girls said that they had brought Rs600 from home. They asked the rickshaw driver Qasim to drop them at the house of a woman in Johar Town where one of them used to work but the rickshaw driver went to Green Town instead of Johar Town. At the Pindi stop, they mixed drugs in bottles and made them unconscious.

Later, Qasim took them from his house to the house of Shahzad, a taxi driver. Then they were taken to Sahiwal in another vehicle. Qasim was accompanied by his wife Anam, Ayesha and Samrin in the rickshaw. One of the victims ‘K’ said that Shahzad took her to Sahiwal where there was already a girl Guriya. Guriya told her that she would get Rs10,000 for prostitution. The victim further said that the other three victims were left at the house of Shahzad’s friend Asif. Asif’s wife Zeenat sends girls abroad while according to the police, the accused Qasim revealed in the investigation that one of the four girls was with Shahzad. Shahzad made a deal for Rs1 lakh and made a deal to sell one victim in Sahiwal for Rs1.5 lakh. The accused were frightened when the case of abduction of the four girls came to light. They also called 15 and told the police that they had found the four girls on the way.

Meanwhile, a Judicial Magistrate of District Courts on Thursday granted four-day physical remand of four accused allegedly involved in kidnapping and trafficking of four minor girls.The court has granted remand of the accused, including Qasim, Naeem, Shahzad and Asif. The court has also sent two female co-accused namely Shazia and Zeenat to jail on judicial remand. Moreover, the court has issued orders to conduct a medical checkup of the victim girls.

Earlier, on Wednesday, four girls, who had been missing for the last five days, were recovered from Sahiwal as they were sold by a rickshaw driver and his accomplices for prostitution.Police have taken into custody six people, including rickshaw driver Arsalan, his wife, his friend Arshad and the latter’s wife. The other accused persons included Shahzad and Qasim. The victim girls’ parents told reporters that their daughters had gone missing at 8pm on July 30 from their home in the Hanjarwal area. Both girls had told their family that they were going to visit the Orange Train but they never returned. Later, it was revealed that the rickshaw driver plotted to kidnap and sell the girls in Sahiwal.