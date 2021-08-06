 
close
Fri Aug 06, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 6, 2021

Forex reserves fall to $24.853bln

Business

 
August 6, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly fell by $22 million in the week ended July 30, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $24.853 billion, compared with $24.875 billion in the previous week. The forex reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $16 million to $17.846 billion.

The reserves held by commercial banks declined to $7.007 billion from $7.045 billion a week ago.

Latest News