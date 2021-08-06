Forex reserves fall to $24.853bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly fell by $22 million in the week ended July 30, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $24.853 billion, compared with $24.875 billion in the previous week. The forex reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $16 million to $17.846 billion.
The reserves held by commercial banks declined to $7.007 billion from $7.045 billion a week ago.