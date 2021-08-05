 
close
Thu Aug 05, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 5, 2021

Body found in Okara

National

 
August 5, 2021

OKARA: An unidentified dead body of a man was found from the Lalupur Minor on Wednesday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police took the body in custody and started investigation.

HIT TO DEATH: A motorcyclist died in an accident here. Reportedly, a van hit motorcyclist Riaz near the Canal Bridge outside Depalpur. As a result, Riaz died on the spot while Amina Bibi and M Aslam sustained injuries.

Latest News

More From Pakistan