Body found in Okara

OKARA: An unidentified dead body of a man was found from the Lalupur Minor on Wednesday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police took the body in custody and started investigation.

HIT TO DEATH: A motorcyclist died in an accident here. Reportedly, a van hit motorcyclist Riaz near the Canal Bridge outside Depalpur. As a result, Riaz died on the spot while Amina Bibi and M Aslam sustained injuries.