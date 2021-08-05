 
close
Thu Aug 05, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 5, 2021

ANF DG assumes charge

National

 
August 5, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo assumed the charge of ANF director general. In this connection, the change of command ceremony of director general Anti-Narcotics Force was held at ANF headquarters. The ceremony was attended by ex-DG ANF, new DG ANF, all force commanders, officers and officials of ANF. During the ceremony, Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo presented ANF Flag (souvenir) to Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M), ANF spokesperson said. Ex DG ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M) presented brief account of achievements of ANF during his command.

Latest News

More From Pakistan