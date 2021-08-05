Three miners lose lives at Lakhra Coal Mines

SUKKUR: Three miners lost their lives when the mine they were excavating collapsed on them at the Lakhra Coal Mines near Majandh in Jamshoro.

The three miners, Amanullah, Saeed Gul and Gul Badshah, were excavating coal from the mines contracted to Malik Nadeem, at Lakhra in Jamshoro when it collapsed, trapping them and eventually causing their death. The rescue teams tried desperately to reach the trapped miners but the debris removal prevented an early rescue. It took them almost 18 hours to reach the spot of the incident and recover their bodies. Often mines across the country have poor safety standards and their management also do not have the proper equipment and means to recover the trapped miners quickly and safely.