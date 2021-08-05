JI leadership to visit Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e Islami (JI) central ameer Sirajul Haq and other leadership of JI will visit Rawalpindi district and cantonment from August 6 to 8.

Rawalpindi district ameer, Syed Arif Shirazi on Wednesday presided over a meeting of a management committee to finalize arrangements for three-day visit of JI leadership.

Shirazi told the meeting that Sirajul Haq on his visit would be accompanied by secretary general, Amirul Azim, naib ameers Liaquat Baloch, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Dr. Merajul Huda Siddiqui, Dr. Farid Ahmad Paracha and others.

The JI leaders will separately address different political, religious, local government and party programmes in Rawalpindi city, Gujar Khan, Murree, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian and other places.