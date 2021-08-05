Protest held against converting UHE into general university

Islamabad: The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Chapter of University of Home Economics (UHE) gathered at Islamabad Press Club to propagate their stance against the government decision of converting University of Home Economics Lahore into a general University.

They were holding placards and registered their protest emphasising that University of Home Economics is one of its kind which offer professional studies and provide a big chunk of trained skilful graduates who are capable of performing in various sectors of Industry be it textile, clothing, food & nutrition, education, civil services medicine, foreign affairs, public policy, special children's health and education centre, architecture and designing, fine arts, psychology and counselling, and management and leadership.

President Islamabad chapter Talat, Naghmana and Samina Salim were present on the occasion. They informed that no other institute in Pakistan offers these special subjects which actually contribute to the society.