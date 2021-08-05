Pak shooters’ performance in Tokyo best in history

KARACHI: The performance of Pakistan’s shooters at Tokyo Olympics has been the best considering the country’s 16 shooting participations in the Olympics from 1952 to 2020.

In the current Olympics, Pakistan’s Gulfam Joseph achieved 9th position in the 10m Air Pistol event out of 36 athletes from 29 countries.

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir finished 10th with a score of 579 points and Khalil Akhtar scored 572 points to take 15th position in the 25m RFP event out of 27 athletes from 19 nations.

Bashir bettered his record this time as he had scored 571 points to secure 18th place in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Khurrum Inam participated in the SK125 event in three Olympics. He scored 119 points at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 to take 23rd position. He scored 114 points in Athens Olympics in 2004 for 37th position and he grabbed 28th position with a score of 112 points in the London Olympics in 2012.

In 1952, Azam Jan participated in the Helsinki Olympics event and took 58th position with a score of 366 points in the FR40PR event.

In the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, Zafar Ahmed played three events. He scored 460 points in the FP event to take 31st position and hit 999 points in the FR3X40 event to secure 43rd place. His score in the FR60PR event was 582 points for 44th position.

Saifi Chohdri participated in 300FR3X40 event and scored 267 points to grab 20th place in the same edition.

In the 1960 Rome Olympics, M Iqbal scored 501 points in the RFP event for 55th place while Aziz Wain participated in the rifle event.

In the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, four shooters represented Pakistan. Aziz Ahmed scored 1040 points in FR3X40 event for 50th place and scored 567 points in FR60PR for 73rd position. Ahmad Salam secured 46th place by scoring 507 points in FP event and Mohiuddin Khawaja scored 91 points in Trap event to settle for 51st place. Abdur Rashid scored 538 points in RFP to secure 49th place.

In 2008 Beijing Olympics, Siddique Umar participated in two events. He scored 576 points in the AR60 event to secure 48th position and scored 1116 points in FR3X40 event for 49th position.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Minhal Sohail scored 413.2 points in the AR40 event to take 28th position.

Pakistan’s shooters have participated in all Olympic Games since 2000, but they have not yet won any medal.