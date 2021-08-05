Nigeria frees anti-govt protesters

ABUJA: Nigeria’s security agency has released five people detained for a month in the capital Abuja after wearing T-shirts criticising President Muhammadu Buhari, their lawyer said.

The men were arrested on July 4 by the Department of State Services (DSS) for wearing T-shirts with the slogan "Buhari Must Go!" during a church service.

They were released almost a week after a judge granted them bail, their lawyer Tope Temokun said in a statement late on Tuesday. "On 3rd of August," he said, "the DSS bowed to the fireworks from the people of Nigeria and released the DUNAMIS 5." Dunamis, or the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, is an evangelical church led by a well-known preacher, who was accused of aiding the arrests but denied the allegation.