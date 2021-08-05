Fourth wave reaches alarming level: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said fourth wave is affecting people at an alarming level and people must take preventive measures.

The minister reviewed the status of Covid-19 treatment facilities at private hospitals, vaccination targets, mother and child block Ganga Ram Hospital and progress on BSc Midwifery Programme in a meeting at Specialized Healthcare Department here on Wednesday.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Amir Jan and Additional Secretary Staff and CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Saqib Aziz gave briefing to the minister. The minister reviewed treatment facilities and expressed satisfaction. She said, “The agreement between Fatima Medical University and UNFPA on a four year BSc Midwifery programme shall be made successful. The government has hired 500 male nurses for the first time in history. Punjab Healthcare Commission is monitoring treatment facilities in all hospitals continuously. On recommendation from the department, private sector hospitals shall provide free treatment to 216 patients. Mother and child block at Ganga Ram shall be built within the deadline. We are achieving vaccination targets and compliance with SOPs as per guidelines of the NCOC is being ensured.”