Three wounded for resisting mugging bids

Three people were wounded in mugging incidents in the city on Wednesday. According to the Sukkan police, 52-year-old Sharif, son of Saeed, was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Bhains Colony. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.

Separately, Yousuf, Abdus Sattar, was wounded over offering resistance during a mobile snatching bid within the remit of Shah Latif police. The injured person was transported to the JPMC for medical treatment.

In a similar incident, Qazzafi, 50, son of Suleman, was wounded when two armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire on him for offering resistance during a mugging bid in North Nazimabad within the limits of Sharae Noor Jahan police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.