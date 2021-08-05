Three wounded for resisting mugging bids

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three people were wounded in mugging incidents in the city on Wednesday. According to the Sukkan police, 52-year-old Sharif, son of Saeed, was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Bhains Colony. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.
Separately, Yousuf, Abdus Sattar, was wounded over offering resistance during a mobile snatching bid within the remit of Shah Latif police. The injured person was transported to the JPMC for medical treatment.
In a similar incident, Qazzafi, 50, son of Suleman, was wounded when two armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire on him for offering resistance during a mugging bid in North Nazimabad within the limits of Sharae Noor Jahan police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.