Sindh cabinet likely to undergo changes

The Sindh cabinet is likely to undergo changes with the induction of new faces and showing the door to some of the incumbent cabinet members. It is learnt that the oath-taking of the new provincial ministers is likely to take place at the Governor House today, and Governor Imran Ismail would administer the oath.

The new entrants are likely to be Liaquat Ali Askani, Sajid Jokhio, Syed Zia Abbas Shah, Riaz Hussain Sherzi, Giyan Chand Essrani and Jam Khan Shoro. Senior PPP leader and former provincial minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan could also join the cabinet as adviser to the chief minister.

It is learnt that CM Shah had completed consultations in this regard with the top leadership of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party. The CM is said to have held meetings with MPAs and other PPP politicians who are likely to join the cabinet.

New special assistants to the CM are also likely to be appointed in the present round of changes in the cabinet. It is likely that Information, Local Government and Forests Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani could both be relieved of one of their portfolios.

Also, the portfolios of Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo and IT Minister Taimur Taplur could be changed. It is likely that Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Cooperatives, Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo could also be relieved of the additional portfolio of the Anti-Corruption Establishment.