Three more drive-through vaccination centres to be established

Two mobile vaccination units were established in District South and one in District Central on Wednesday. One drive-through vaccination centre each would be set up in the East, Korangi and Central districts.

According to details shared by District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar’s office, a mobile vaccination unit was established near the Forum Mall in Clifton and another in the football ground in Lyari’s Chakiwara.

The District Central administration announced setting up a mobile vaccination unit outside the office of the district’s deputy commissioner in Incholi, near Sakhi Hassan. They said a drive-through vaccination centre would be established in Federal B Area’s Afghani Ground.

A drive-through vaccination centre would also be set up at the Rashid Latif Cricket Academy in District Korangi and another at the Hakim Said Ground in District East’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the mobile vaccination centre in Incholi. He said that at the drive-through vaccination centre in Afghani Ground, 24 vaccination booths would be established.

A statement issued by the provincial government said they had planned to set up three more drive-through vaccination centres in the city to inoculate citizens against the coronavirus infection in the safest possible manner.

A drive-through vaccination facility has been functional in Clifton since last month. In addition to these drive-through facilities, the government has started the deployment of 12 mobile hospitals in different areas to vaccinate people in the densely populated localities.

The drive-through vaccination facilities are being established in collaboration with the private sector, and they will be capable of vaccinating 5,000 to 7,000 people against the coronavirus in a single day.

Wahab visited one such drive-through vaccination facility being set up at the Afghani Ground in Block-19 of the Federal B Area. He appreciated the arrangements being made there. The facility will have booths for the registration and vaccination of occupants of 12 cars at a time.

He said the Sindh government in collaboration with the district administration and a private bank was establishing the new inoculation facility. He added that the drive-through centre would cater to the vaccination requirements of a large number of people in the nearby industrial estate and residential areas up to Sohrab Goth.

He also said that a day earlier, on the basis of the overwhelming response of the people, the provincial government had achieved the target of vaccinating over 250,000 people in a single day in the province.

He added that the new makeshift vaccination facilities in the city would enable the provincial government to achieve the target of vaccinating 300,000 people in the province in 24 hours.

He thanked the people of the province for coming forward in large numbers to participate in the ongoing vaccination drive in order to make the efforts of the provincial government against the lethal spread of the infectious Covid-19 successful.

Arrangements

Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh had on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the city and taken various decisions for the improvement of the vaccination service.

He had held a meeting about the vaccination drive and decided that the number of vaccination centres would be increased and the shortage of staff would be addressed.

It was also decided that the supply of vaccines to various vaccination centres would also be improved so as to reduce the delay in the vaccination process and vaccinate citizens in the shortest amount of time.

The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners and district health officers to work in close coordination and cooperation so as to enable people easy access to vaccination centres and avoid the need to spend a long time to get themselves inoculated.

The commissioner later visited the mobile dispensary to inspect the arrangements being made for setting up mobile vaccination centres. The relevant officials briefed him about the arrangements being made for the mobile vaccination centres.

The commissioner was informed that mobile vaccination services would be provided to the districts that were more populated and in the remote areas to ensure their easy access to the people.

Covid kills 29 more

Twenty-nine more people have died due to Covid-19 and 2,734 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,098 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 21,759 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 2,734 people, or 13 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,081,103 tests, which have resulted in 392,416 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 46,939 people across the province are currently infected: 45,416 are in self-isolation at home, 38 at isolation centres and 1,485 at hospitals, while 1,312 patients are in critical condition, of whom 99 are on life support.

He added that 5,729 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 339,379, which shows the recovery rate to be 86.4 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 2,734 fresh cases of Sindh, 2,053 (or 75.1 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 730 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 487 from District Central, 305 from District Korangi, 300 from District South, 121 from District West and 110 from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 162 new cases, Matiari 66, Thatta 46, Jamshoro 41, Tharparkar 39, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Badin 31, Umerkot 25, Tando Muhammad Khan 24, Kambar 22, Sukkur 18, Tando Allahyar 13, Larkana 12, Ghotki and Sujawal 10 each, Mirpurkhas six, Sanghar five, Kashmore three, Dadu, Naushehroferoze and Khairpur two each, and Jacobabad one, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.