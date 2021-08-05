Israel shells Lebanon army

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Rocket fire from Lebanon hit northern Israel on Wednesday prompting retaliatory shelling, the army said, as tensions rise between Israel and arch foe Iran. "Three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the army said in a statement, adding that one had fallen short of the border. "In response... artillery forces fired into Lebanese territory." The rockets hit near the northern town of Kiryat Shmona, where air raid sirens sent residents into bomb shelters.