Centre’s action plan ready for Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday presided over an important meeting on Sindh which decided that steps would be taken to give maximum relief to the people.

The federal government decided an action plan for Sindh according to which the federal government institutions would launch action to prevent smuggling, narcotics and check malpractices in the provincial institutions.

According to sources, in the meeting of the Sindh Strategy Committee, consultation with the federal government had been completed. It was decided that Rangers, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Customs would be mobilised and the Sindh people should be saved from robbers, extortionists and other criminal elements.

According to sources, the first target of the federal government in Sindh is elimination of dacoits. Under the plan, an operation would be launched in specific areas of Sindh against dacoits. The four federal departments would chalk out their respective strategies in this regard. The meeting decided that a law and order situation in Sindh would be ensured, and action against anti-state elements would be ensured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to speed up work on the projects under Sindh Package and ensure the completion of Green Line transport project within the stipulated time. The prime minister was talking to the members of national and provincial assemblies belonging to Sindh, who called on him here.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Member National Assembly Ghaus Bakhsh Mehar, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Gohar Mehar and Safdar Abbasi were present in the meeting. Overall situation in Sindh particularly the situation of law and order and coronavirus as well as the problems faced by masses in the province were discussed during the meeting. Besides, the ongoing federal development projects especially the progress of Green Line - the progress of the biggest ever transport project in Sindh, were discussed.