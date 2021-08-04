Dadhocha Dam: SC directs Punjab to resolve payment issue with locals

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday directed the Punjab government to resolve the matter of acquiring additional land for the construction of the Dadhocha Dam with the local land owners.A three-judge bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case. During proceedings, the counsel for the local residents said the Punjab government is not paying dues for the land acquired for the dam construction.

The Punjab additional advocate general informed the court that the land was acquired according to the new notification. He said the provincial government is making the payment of land as per its value to the owners. The court directed the Punjab government to settle the issue with locals and adjourned the hearing till date in office.